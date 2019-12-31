Peterborough United enjoy some rare good news on the injury front ahead of Lincoln City test

Peterborough United received some rare good news on the injury front as they prepare for a tough start to 2020 with a New Year’s Day League One game at Lincoln City (3pm).

Gifted attacking players Marcus Maddison and Siriki Dembele are both back in the squad to face the Imps. Maddison missed the heavy defeat at Rotherham on Sunday (December 29) with a slight hamstring strain, while Dembele is back after recovering from a broken hand.

Posh still have several absentees including central defender Frankie Kent who serves a one-match suspension after picking up a red card at Rotherham.

Rhys Bennett will replace Kent, while Dembele is likely to start on the substitutes’ bench as Posh see to make amends for a horrible display at Rotherham.

“It would have been a risk to play Marcus at Rotherham as if it went wrong he’d be out for six weeks or so,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “We always knew he would be back for this game.

“And Siriki has done well to get fit just four weeks after suffering his injury. He’s been flying in training. He’s a very good player.”

Frazer Blake-Tracy and Serhat Tasdemir could be back to face Gillingham on January 11, while Josh Knight and Nathan Thompson are now due back at the end of January.