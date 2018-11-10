Peterborough United enjoy another fine 90 minutes from Joe

Two-goal Matt Godden will get most of the headlines after a 3-1 FA Cup first round win over Bromley today (November 10).

But he was pipped to the Peterborough Telegraph man-of-the-match award by a player who is becoming a key man in this talented squad.

Posh skipper Alex Woodyard on the ball for Posh at Bromley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Joe Ward scored the final goal and popped up prety much everywhere during a dominant Posh second-half display.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Aaron Chapman: A howler for the Bromley goal, but he was bailed out by his teammates pretty quickly. A very quiet afternoon otherwise 5

Jason Naismith: A strong performance from the powerful right-back. Defended stoutly and was a threat when galloping forward. Supplied a perfect cross for the second Posh goal and, not for the first time this season, was denied a goal by a fine save 7.5

Tyler Denton: A much more composed performance from the left-back, but the opposition were too weak to test him properly. Got forward well and played a fine first-time pass to set up Joe Ward’s goal 7

Rhys Bennett: Apart from defending some decent set-pieces it was a stroll in the park for the Posh back four. Bennett kept things simple and safe 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Was barely tested defensively and took the opportunity to enjoy plenty of unpressurised touches on the ball 7

Alex Woodyard: Broke up most of Bromley’s attacks with his ability to read passes and intercept them. His passing needs work, but he claimed his first Posh assist for the crucial equaliser just before the break 7

Mark O’Hara: A surprise inclusion in a game Posh could reasonably have expected to dominate possession and thus field their best passers of the ball, but he was strong and competitive and defended set plays well 6

George Cooper: A lively start to the game when he had a couple of attempts at goal. Came alive again against 10 men - he was heavily involved in the Bromley red card - when drifting inside and seeing much more of the ball as a result. Might have scored with a header 6.5

Joe Ward: He’s becoming one of the most valuable players in the team. Steady before the break when he was involved in some of the better moves, but outstanding in the second half when he scored a quality goal following a move he started with a tackle near his own area 8

Jason Cummings: He was bright and busy for the most part. Too many flicks at the expense of possession at times. Kept the Bromley back four stretched after the break. Had a hand in final goal 6.5

Matt Godden: He was quiet until equalising with a terrific volley and then putting Posh ahead with a neat first-time finish. He’s building an excellent scoring record 7

Substitutes

Siriki Dembele: (for Cooper, 74 mins).

Ivan Toney: (for Godden, 86 mins).

Louis Reed: (for O’Hara, 90 + 3 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Marcus Maddison: (not used).

Jamie Walker: (not used).

Sebastien Bassong: (not used).