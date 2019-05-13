Peterborough United end-of-season player ratings: Who starred and who struggled?
The Peterborough Telegraph has marked every Peterborough United player out of 10 for their contribution to an improved, yet ultimately frustrating 2018-19 season.
Who were the stars and who struggled?
1. Sebastien Bassong
Appearances: 1. Goals: 0. A former Newcastle, Spurs and Norwich defender signed on reputation, while ignoring a knee injury which had already stalled his career. Started one game in the Checkatrade and did okay, but a waste of a shirt. 1/10.
Appearances: 45. Goals: 4. Formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Posh defence with Ryan Tafazolli at the start of the season, but too many errors crept into his game. Goals were a bonus. 5/10.
Appearances: 2. Goals: 0. Coming from Manchester City carries a weight of expectation that was clearly too heavy for this winger. Started just one Checkatrade game and was hauled off in that at half-time with Posh 3-0 down. 1/10.
Appearances: 37. Goals: 0. The 6ft 7ins goalkeeper saved his best form until the end of the season, but it was too late to avoid a place on the transfer list. Didn't dominate his penalty area despite his size. 6/10.