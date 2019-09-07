Peterborough United drop down the table, fixture rearranged, ticket prices and free admission available

Have your say

Peterborough United dropped two places to ninth in the League One table today (September 7).

Posh were without a game as scheduled opponents Shrewsbury were able to postpone the fixture due to international call-ups.

That enabled Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town to move above them.

The Shrewsbury match has now been rearranged or Tuesday, November 5.

Posh are selling tickets to the League One game at Tranmere on Tuesday, September 17.

Tickets are priced at £19 for adults, £12 for seniors (65+) and young persons (18-22), £6 for under 18s and £2 for accompanied under 12s. The game is not all-ticket, but there is a £3 price increase on the day (Except under 12 tickets). On the night, fans can pay cash on the turnstiles).

Posh have announced they will be admitting season ticket holders free to their two home games in the Leasing.com Trophy against Arsenal Under 21s on October 1 and Cambridge United on November 12.

Posh are next in League On action on Saturday, September 14 against Rochdale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A Posh XI drew 0-0 with Watford in a private friendly yesterday (September 6). Idris Kanu saw a last-minute penalty saved.