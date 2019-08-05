Peterborough United dismiss Middlesbrough link with ‘£10 million’ Ivan Toney

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has dimissed reports Championship side Middlesbrough are trying to sign striker Ivan Toney.

But Fry did admit three other second-tier clubs are chasing the 23 year-old who opened his account for the season in Saturday’s (August 3) 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fleetwood.

Unsubstantiated rumours appeared yesterday (August 4) of Boro’s interest in Toney. The transfer deadline for Championship clubs is 5pm on Thursday (August 8).

But Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Three Championship clubs have bid for Ivan, but we’ve turned them all down. Middlesbrough are not one of those clubs.

“One of the clubs has made three bids and the other two have made one bid each, but essentially Ivan is not for sale, unless someone offers us silly money, like £10 million!”

Posh paid around £500k to Newcastle for Toney last summer. He scored 23 goals in his first season at the club.”

Fry revealed he has had nothing more than ‘nibbles’ for the four remaining transfer-listed players, goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, midfielders Mark O’Hara and Callum Cooke, and winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.

Chapman was preferred to Conor O’Malley on the substitutes’ bench on Saturday.