Peterborough United director of football urges Marcus Maddison to move to Birmingham City as the fans at St Andrew’s would love him

Birmingham City have been identified as the second Championship club to have been granted permission to talk with Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison.

Charlton have already held talks with the 26 year-old, but have been unable to agree personal terms and yesterday Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed a second club had made an acceptable bid for the player.

And Posh director of football Barry Fry today (January 17) confirmed his old club’s interest and urged Maddison to make the switch to St Andrews.

Fry said: “It’s all doom and gloom at Birmingham at the moment, but I know for a fact Marcus would lift the place. The fans would love him.”