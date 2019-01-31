Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry suspended after betting on Posh, but no further action to be taken by the club

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has been suspended from all football-related activity after accepting a charge relating to betting misconduct.

Fry (72) has been banned from all football activities for one month with a further three-month ban suspended for a period of two years. He has also been fined £35,000.

Fry was reported for placing a bet on Jack Marriott to finish top scorer in League One. The Peterborough Telegraph understand the bet was placed as insurance to cover a clause in the striker’s contract which guaranteed him a bonus payment for topping the scoring charts which he achieved with 27 goals.

Fry also placed a bet on Posh winning promotion which wasn’t successful.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tonight who declined to comment on the case, but he is clearly backing Fry, a man whoi he has worked closely with for 12 years. MacAnthony did say ‘absolutely no’ when asked if the club would be punishing Fry further.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been unable to contact Fry, but it’s understood the club are happy he was acting for the good of Posh and there was never an intention to make a personal profit on the wagers.

Insurance to cover bonuses is commonplace in football, but the FA strictly forbid the use of bookmakers for football wagers by all employees of every club.

The FA charged Fry in December. His period of suspension begins tomorrow (February 1) - the day after the transfer window shuts.

At the time of the charges MacAnthony tweeted that himself and the club were ‘fully behind Barry on this.’

He added: ‘Storm in a teacup & will be resolved & full facts revealed once his hearing happens and finishes etc. Trust me on that.’

Posh said in a statement: “The football club can confirm that Barry Fry has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for four months, three months of which are suspended for a period of two years.

“The period of suspension will therefore commence from February 1, 2019 and end on March 1, 2019, should Mr Fry not re-offend within a two year period.

“Peterborough United’s director of football accepted a charge for misconduct in relation to betting during the 2017/18 season, in breach of FA Rule E8. The accepted charges related to a bet on a Peterborough United player to finish as the highest goal scorer in the 2017/2018 season and for Peterborough United to be promoted.

“He was also fined £35,000 following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing yesterday [January 30, 2019].”

