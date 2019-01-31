Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry suspended after betting on Posh

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has been suspended from all football-related activity after accepting a charge relating to betting misconduct.

Fry accepted charges related to a bet on a Peterborough United player to finish as the highest goal scorer in the 2017/2018 season and for Peterborough United to be promoted.

Jack Marriott finished as top scorer in that season before securing a move to Derby, although Posh finished outside the automatic promotion and play-off places.

It has not been revealed who the player was Fry bet on.

The FA charged Fry in December with placing bets on football matches or competitions during the 2017/18 season.

At the time Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted that himself and the club were “fully behind Barry on this”.

He added: “Storm in a teacup & will be resolved & full facts revealed once his hearing happens and finishes etc. Trust me on that.”

Fry, though, accepted the charge at a hearing yesterday. He has now been suspended from all football and football-related activity for four months, three months of which are suspended for a period of two years.

His period of suspension begins tomorrow (February 1) - the day after the transfer window shuts.

Fry was also fined £35,000.

Posh said in a statement: “The football club can confirm that Barry Fry has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for four months, three months of which are suspended for a period of two years.

“The period of suspension will therefore commence from February 1, 2019 and end on March 1, 2019, should Mr Fry not re-offend within a two year period.

“Peterborough United’s director of football accepted a charge for misconduct in relation to betting during the 2017/18 season, in breach of FA Rule E8. The accepted charges related to a bet on a Peterborough United player to finish as the highest goal scorer in the 2017/2018 season and for Peterborough United to be promoted.

“He was also fined £35,000 following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing yesterday [January 30, 2019].”

