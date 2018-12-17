Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry insists club’s owners are fully behind him after alleged betting breach

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has spoken publicly for the first time after being charged by the FA for an alleged betting breach.

Fry was alleged to have placed bets on football matches or competitions during the 2017/18 season, although Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted last week that Fry had not bet on any matches.

Fry was at the club’s AGM this lunchtime where he responded directly to the FA charge.

He said: “Whatever I did, I did for the benefit of the club not Barry Fry.

“All three owners are one billion per cent behind me.”

Fry said he will make no further comment.

He has until 6pm on Thursday (December 20) to respond to the FA charge.

Mr MacAnthony come out in defence of the club’s former manager after the alleged betting breach was announced last Wednesday. He tweeted: “Myself & club fully behind Barry on this. Storm in a teacup & will be resolved & full facts revealed once his hearing happens and finishes etc. Trust me on that.”

He added the following day: “Fact is he didn’t even bet on any football match. Everybody needs to pipe down until it plays out then facts can come out. Barry has spent 50 plus years working in the football industry & has done nothing willingly wrong as will be shown in time :).”

The club said in an official statement last Wednesday that it was “working closely with the Football Association on this matter” but would make no further comment at this time.

