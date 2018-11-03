Peterborough United didn’t do enough going forward to preserve their unbeaten away record

Peterborough United endured a collective off-day up front as their proud unbeaten record away from home in League One was ended at Wycombe today (November 3).

Posh defended soundly against limited opposition, but didn’t do enough going forward.

Posh right-back Jason Naismith in action at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Key: 10= Perfect, 9= Outstanding, 8= Very good, 7= Good, 6= Average, 5= Poor, 4= Stinker.

Aaron Chapman: He was blameless. Made a couple of decent stops before he was beaten by a fluke goal. Also made a good save in the final minute 6.5

Jason Naismith: There were no problems from the right-back defensively, bit offensively he wasted a couple of promising attacking positions in the first half 6

Tyler Denton: A big downswing from an excellent debut in his previous game. Looked uncomfortable defensively and lacked the control to take advantage of his forays forward 5.

Posh skipper Alex Woodyard in action at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rhys Bennett: His defending was fine, but there was some iffy distribution when he tried too hard to make some high tariff long passes 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: He was dominant until his clearance was charged down and he was forced into a rash challenge on the edge of his own penalty area which led to the goal. Would have been sent off on another day 6.5

Alex Woodyard: Played below his usual level. His tackling wasn’t as well-timed as normal. His passing skills are limited 5

Louis Reed: Plays deep from where he is supposed to control the Posh possession, but that didn’t happen enough in this game. Pushed forward more after Posh fell behind, but he couldn’t find a killer pass 5

Siriki Dembele: Kept holding on to the ball too long and kept getting tackled as a result. Most disappointing 5

Joe Ward: Worked as hard as always, but no impact when Posh were going forward. Indifferent crossing 5

Matt Godden: Missed a chance to play Ward in early on, missed a great chance to open the scoring in the second half. Substituted soon afterwards 5

Ivan Toney: The big man wasted one half chance in the first-half, but he battled and at least played with great urgency. Created that Godden chance with some excellent play 6.5

Substitutes

Jason Cummings: (for Godden, 63 mins).

Marcus Maddison: (for Dembele, 74 mins).

Jamie Walker: (for Denton, 79 mins).

Mark Tyler (not used).

George Cooper (not used).

Sebastien Bassong (not used).

Mark O’Hara (not used)