Peterborough United delivered a strong team effort but Maddison grabbed the headlines again

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson praised a great ‘team effort’ as Southend United were beaten 2-0 at the ABAX Stadium today (March 23).

And he was right, although mercurial winger Marcus Maddison is bound to grab the headlines after scoring a high-class goal before setting up the other goal.

Lee Tomlin of Posh battles for possession with Southend's Timothee Dieng. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, skipper Alex Woodyard and attacking talent Lee Tomlin made strong returns to the starting line-up.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor

Aaron Chapman: A very quiet afternoon, came and dealt with a couple of crosses competently in the second-half and kicked solidly all afternoon 6

Jason Naismith: Very solid before the break. Not sure on a couple of pieces of defensive positioning in the second-half. Advanced menacingly whenever possible 6.5

Ben White celebrates a goal for Posh against Southend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ben White: Took no risks and defended well as a result. Might have scored early on, but reacted well to claim his first Posh goal after the break 7

Ryan Tafazolli: A very strong return to the side from a centre-back who is so dominant at his best. Won many headers and interceptions, good in possession, and even pinged one glorious crossfield pass to Maddison in the first-half 7.5

Daniel Lafferty: Kept things very simple in this game. With wingers in front of him he wasn’t needed to bomb on. Defensively sound 6.5

Louis Reed: Neat and tidy display from the tenacious midfielder 6.5

Alex Woodyard: His attitude was first-class as usual. Worked extremely hard and pressed the opposition midfielders well thoughout 7

Joe Ward: Played further forward and delivered some excellent pieces of close control in the first-half when Posh were well on top. Picked out Tomlin on the edge of the area with one superb pass in the first-half 6.5

Marcus Maddison: A goal and an assist from the gifted wide player. His free-kick goal was superbly hit and the goalkeeper could only parry a second-half set-piece straight onto Ben White’s head. Sponsors man-of-the-match who looked likely to create chances whenever he was in possession 8

Lee Tomlin: A very bright and promising first-half when he created a couple of chances for Ivan Toney. Ran out of steam in the second-half, but this was most encouraging from the most naturally-gifted played in the squad 7

Ivan Toney: Great workrate, but he appears to have lost confidence in front of goal. Should have scored twice in the first-half and should also have set Ward up for a great scoring chance. His attitude was spot-on though and he led the line strongly 6.5

Substitutes

Matt Godden: (for Tomlin, 73 mins).

Siriki Dembele: (for Ward, 73 mins).

Kyle Dempsey: (for Maddison, 85 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).