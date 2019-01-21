Peterborough United defender leaves for Burton Albion

Have your say

Peterborough United left-back Colin Daniel has joined League One rivals Burton Albion on a free transfer (January 21).

Daniel (30) only joined Posh in the summer from Blackpool, also on a free transfer.

He was first-choice left-back for most of the season, but has fallen right out of favour since the arrival of Daniel Lafferty on loan from Sheffield United.

Daniel made 25 appearances for Posh scoring one goal in a Checkatrade Trophy tie against Luton.

Posh need to offload players before they make any more signings in the January transfer window.