Peterborough United defender Josh Yorwerth charged by FA over alleged anti-doping violation

Peterborough United defender Josh Yorwerth has been charged by the FA over an alleged anti-doping violation.

An FA spokesperson said: “Mr Yorwerth allegedly evaded sample collection or, without compelling justification, refused or failed to submit to a sample collection following notification by an anti-doping official.

“He has until 2 January 2019 to respond.”

The central defender signed for Posh from Crawley in the summer for an undisclosed fee and has made three appearances for the club.

He has not played for Posh since September 22 with the club saying in the past two months he has been unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

A Peterborough United spokesman said: “The football club acknowledge the charge that has been made against defender Josh Yorwerth.

“At this moment in time, the football club will be making no further comment other than to say that we have been working closely with Josh and the authorities and have been helping him with a number of personal issues.”