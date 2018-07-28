Peterborough United defender Jack Baldwin signs for Sunderland in ‘no-brainer’ deal

Peterborough United have sold defender Jack Baldwin to League One rivals Sunderland.

Baldwin joins the Black Cats on a two year deal after signing for an undisclosed fee.

The central defender was captain at Posh last season but was put under the transfer list by manager Steve Evans.

He made 118 appearances for Posh during his four and a half year stay at the ABAX Stadium after joining from Hartlepool United.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony described Baldwin as “nothing but class” throughout his time at the club.

Baldwin told Sunderland’s club website: “At Peterborough, in years gone by, it has been consistency that has let us down because there have been times when we have been flying and there were times when we couldn’t buy a win.

“With the experience in this group, I can’t see why we can’t get the job done at the first time of asking.”

Asked about his move, he said: “From what I understand there was a bit of interest early on but these things take time and I was backwards and forwards and didn’t really know what was happening.

“I got a call on Thursday from my agent saying they had agreed a fee and I was ready to come up, and I needed to make a decision on what I wanted to do.

“It was a no-brainer for me, and I came into the club [Peterborough] on Friday to pick up my boots and say my goodbyes.

“It was straight up the road, met the gaffer and did the medical.

“I suffered an injury a few years ago which sidelined me for a while but either side of that I have played quite a few league games and I’d like to think I’ll play a lot of games here and get the club where it needs to be.”

Baldwin added: I’m delighted to be here. It’s a massive, massive, football club.

“I’ve lived in the North East before and I know how much football means to the people up here.

“I’m delighted to be here and to get things sorted out.

“I’ve still got friends up here from my time at Hartlepool and I know the area, so it is not like jumping in at the deep end not knowing what I am coming in to.

“I sat in my flat in Hartlepool when I was 18, watching the derbies and scrolling through Twitter, because I have some friends who are Sunderland fans and some who are Newcastle fans, and seeing how much it means in this part of the world.

“It’s a passionate place and that’s part of my game - I’m passionate on and off the pitch, and I’ll give my all for the football club.

“It’s going to be a challenge. It’s a bit overwhelming for me walking in the door because it is a massive club with a brilliant set-up, and the history of the club is incredible.

“For me as a young lad I was ready to go to university until I signed for Hartlepool, so in the space of a few years to now be here is overwhelming.

“But I relish challenges and I’d like to think that I’ll hit the ground running.”