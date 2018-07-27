Peterborough United defender ‘having medical’ at Sunderland

Sunderland have agreed a fee and personal terms for Peterborough United defender Jack Baldwin, it is being reported.

The Sunderland Echo is reporting that last season’s Posh captain is having a medical in the North East today.

Baldwin was put on the transfer list by boss Steve Evans but has featured in pre-season friendlies.

Evans recently described Baldwin as the “perfect professional” and said he would still be considered for selection if he was at the ABAX at the start of the season, which begins a week on Saturday.