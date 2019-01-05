Peterborough United debutant White was a ray of light amid the Middlesbrough gloom

Peterborough United’s players turned a decent first-half display into a poor second-half performance as they crashed to a 5-0 FA Cup defeat at Middlesbrough today (January 5).

It was goalless at the break at the Riverside before the Championship side romped to an easy win.

There was however a debut of promise from new on-loan Posh defender Ben White.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: Might have been unlucky with the first goal and might have saved the third one, but he was poorly supported by those in front of him in the second half 6

Jason Naismith: Started in the middle of a back three and played well before the break, but he could do nothing to stave off the second-half collapse. Stayed at centre-back surprisingly when Posh switched to 4-4-2 and didn’t look comfortable 5

Ben White: The debutant looked very composed on the ball in a first-half when Posh played well. Also tackled well and read the game impressively. Like the rest of the team his form declined in the second half. Promising though 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Strong first half showing, but his weak clearance led to the crucial opening goal and he was left standing by Assombalonga when he scored his second goal 5

Joe Ward: Looked Posh’s best attacking hope in the first-half as he often advanced from the right wing back position unchallenged. Helped create the best Posh chance with a well-timed pass to Ivan Toney. Shrugged off the ball too easily for the game-clinching second goal 6.5

Daniel Lafferty: The other debutant played as a left wing-back initially and after a couple of positional problems early on settled down to play solidly. Not seen going forward much, but delivered one fine set piece that Toney might have converted 6

Alex Woodyard: Worked as hard as always. Sent over one fine cross in the first-half, but was overrun in central midfield after the break 6

Louis Reed: Played neatly and tidily before the break as he helped knit together some good passing moves, but he disappeared in the second half 5

Mark O’Hara: Sacrificed for an extra attacker after Posh fell 2-0 behind, but he battled well and was involved in some decent attacking moves in the first half 6

Siriki Dembele: One or two strong bursts forward, but largely kept in check by an uncompromising defence 5

Ivan Toney: Can’t fault the effort he missed a couple of great chances to get Posh in front before the break 5

Substitutes:

Matt Godden: (for O’Hara, 58 mins).

Callum Cooke: (for Reed, 71 mins).

Jason Cummings: (for Dembele, 80 mins).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).