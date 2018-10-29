Peterborough United debut for Sebastien Bassong

The battle for first-team places continues for Peterborough United players as they host Oxford in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the ABAX Stadium today (October 29).

First-team boss Steve Evans will field a strong team and he’ll tell them to use the examples of Louis Reed and Tyler Denton as proof of what can happen by staying patient and taking chances when they come along.

New Posh signing Sebastien Bassong.

Reed made his first Football League start for Posh against Fleetwood last Tuesday and stayed in the team for Saturday’s win at Burton (October 27).

And Tyler Denton made his Football League debut for the club in that Burton match and looks set to keep his place for the trip to Wycombe on Saturday (November 3).

Evans said: “Tyler was very good. He’s been getting frustrated at the lack of game time, but we told him to be patient and make sure he was ready when his chance came and he did exactly that.

“It was the same with Louis. He was the best player on the park against Fleetwood and so he kept his place at Burton where he was again very good. That’s what I’m about. You have to earn the shirt in the first place, but if you play well when your chance comes you will keep it.”

Posh left-back Colin Daniel.

Denton’s chance arrived because of a suspension for regular left-back Colin Daniel. Daniel plays against Oxford today as does new signing, centre-back Sebastien Basson.

Posh starting line-up v Oxford: Conor O’Malley, Darren Lyon, Colin Daniel, Sam Cartwright, Sebastien Bassong, Callum Cooke, George Cooper, Mark O’Hara, Marcus Maddison, Jamie Walker, Jason Cummings.

Posh have an away tie in the first round of the FA Youth Cup tomorrow (October 30) at Hulbridge Sports. The winners will host Luton or Brentwood in the second round.

City-based non-league side Peterborough Sports host Barnet in a first round tie on Thursday (November 1). The winners of that tie will travel to Hemel Hempstead or Oxford United.