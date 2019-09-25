Peterborough United Deaf team in urgent appeal

Peterborough United’s Deaf Futsal Team are to travel to Warsaw in Poland next week to compete in the European Deaf Champions League event.

The team qualified after winning the national tournament earlier this year with a dominant display in Birmingham.

Now they’re looking for support from Posh fans to help cover the £5,500 cost of the trip.

Coordinator of the Deaf Football Team and Chair of The Peterborough United Foundation Andrew Palmer said: “I think we’ve got a real chance of doing well in Warsaw. We do need help funding the trip so I’m appealing for any Peterborough United supporters or people who just want to see the team do well to make a donation on our online fundraising page.”

The team leave on October 1 and will spend 5 nights in Warsaw. Posh will face Brussels and Torino in the group stages.

Anyone wishing to donate should visit https://justgiving.com/campaign/posh-deaf-champions-league.