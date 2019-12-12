Peterborough United could welcome Marcus Maddison and George Boyd back for the Bolton Wanderers game

There was more encouraging news on the availability front for Peterborough United today (December 12).

Marcus Maddison returned to training after a 10-day absence with a virus and George Boyd was also given a good chance of playing against rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (December 14, 3pm). Joe Ward will definitely be back in the squad.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson is now weiging up whether to take a chance of Maddison and Boyd’s ability to get through 90 minutes or to keep faith with the players who performed well in the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth last weekend.

Ferguson must also choose between the 3-4-1-2 formation deployed effectively at Fratton Park and the midfield diamond which has served the side so well at home this season. Posh have not lost at home since the first day of the season.

“The formation might change, but our principles remain the same,” Ferguson said. “We still want to pass the ball well and play on the front foot.

“Marcus was back today and George has a chance of playing so that’s good news. Joe Ward is definitely available, but we will check on the rest in the morning.

“We will need to play well to get a result against Bolton. The players have already been warmed not to take them lightly just because they are bottom of the league. The game at Accrington aside (Bolton lost 7-1) they have had some good results recently.

“It’s a big game for us as we need to maintain our excellent home form ahead of three tough away games at Bristol Rovers, Rotherham and Lincoln over Christmas and New Year.”