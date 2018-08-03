Peterborough United could sell maverick winger next week, star striker’s £18k per week wage and the chairman’s excited by the talent at the club

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes maverick winger Marcus Maddison will be sold before the transfer window closes on August 9 (5pm).

Maddison was close to a move to West Brom earlier this summer, but the Championship club pulled the plug a couple of weeks ago. The 24 year-old’s state of mind had become a cause for concern, but a different Championship side have now started negotiations to take the player away from the ABAX Stadium.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBc Radio Cambridgeshire, MacAnthony also revealed striker Jack Marriott is earning over £18k a week at Derby County and that Posh could make an extra million pounds in add ons from the £700k sale of Gwion Edwards to Ipswich.

“Another Championship club came in for Marcus yesterday (August 2),” MacAnthony revealed. “We we will see how that progresses early next week, but all summer long we’ve known Marcus was likely to leave. He’s now unlikely to be here beyond the transfer deadline.

“But we’ve planned for his departure and we’ve signed many talented and experienced players this summer. The winds of change have blown through the club as we’ve backed the manager’s request that we do things his way.

“He wanted to have his own players in his own dressing room, ones that would carry out his own philosophy. We won’t change our idealogy as such, but not to change at all after four years of missing out on the play-offs would have been insanity,

Joe Ward has been in impressive form in pre-season.

“We’re excited about the season. Our fans will see a much stronger spine, they will see some more physical, capable defenders right across the back four and they will see some gifted footballers going forward.

“Alex Woodyard will be a great captain and he will do what Anthony Grant did in spells last season for 50 games. He will complement the midfield skills of Louis Reed and Callum Cooke and the physical attributes of Mark O’Hara.

“Joe Ward has really impressed me in pre-season and Siriki Dembele could rip League One apart. He will be a fans’ favourite for sure.

“We are looking for another striker, but we have two good ones already in the building in Matt Goddean and Jason Cummings.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with former manager Grant McCann.

“I couldn’t possibly predict who will finish in the top six, but I know the league won’t be won in the first 10 games. Last season we won the first four matches, Grant McCann won manager-of-the-month and in the end it all counted for nothing.

“Often it’s not how you start that matters it’s how you finish and this squad has been built to last the season.

“We might add to it yet, but there won’t be any panic buys.”

League One clubs can still loan players after the August 9 deadline until August 31.