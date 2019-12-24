Peterborough United could replace Maddison with Cooper or a Championship number 10, Tranmere interest in two Posh players and the expected fate of the squad members currently out on loan

Peterborough United could recall George Cooper from his loan spell at Plymouth if Marcus Maddison leaves London Road during the January transfer window.

Maddison has a £2.5 million buyout clause in his current Posh contract, but he is out of contract and available for nothing at the end of the season. Bristol City yesterday (December 23) joined a long list of Championship clubs believed to be considering a move for Maddison.

Alex Woodyard in action for Posh.

Posh have identified a potential replacement from the Championship for Maddison, but the club believe Cooper could also step in.

“We had a meeting re the January transfer window last week,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “We have plenty of players out on loan and the only one we considered recalling was George, and then only if Marcus left. We feel he could play as a number 10.

“We have also identified a Championship player to replace Marcus, but whether or not he would come is another matter.

“Anyway we don’t expect to lose Marcus, but we do need to cover every eventuality.

“They love George at Plymouth so I expect him to stay there. They have an option to buy him that runs out in the middle of January.

“George used to play with the Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe at Crewe and he’s just been voted player-of-the-month so the fans clearly love him as well.”

Fry also delivered updates on other Posh players currently out on loan or on the transfer list.

Callum Cooke (on loan at Bradford): “They couldn’t sign him permanently in August because of financial fairplay, but maybe they can now.”

Mark O’Hara (on loan at Motherwell). “He’s been injured but started for them on Saturday. I expect he will stay there for the season.”

Jason Naismith (on loan at Hibs): “He’s been playing regularly for one of his former managers so I’m hopeful they will sign him.”

Aaron Chapman: “He was magnificent for Tranmere on Saturday. Orient and Salford have sniffed around him without making an offer.”

Conor O’Malley: “No interest.”

Alex Woodyard: “Tranmere want him on loan. He’s playing for us at the moment, but that might change if we sign a midfielder. We paid £150k for him and we want that back.”

All the Posh players out on loan have contracts that run for another 18 months.