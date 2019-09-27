Peterborough United could have to show patience against winless and managerless AFC Wimbledon

Peterborough United fans and players could have to show patience during tomorrow’s (September 28) League One clash with struggling AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Dons are winless after 12 competitive matches this season and they are also managerless following the suspension of Waly Downes following allegations of FA betting rule breaches.

The visitors are expected to be dogged and defensive as they were last season in this fixture when it took a spectacular Marcus Maddison strike midway through the second half to win the game for Posh. Posh are keen for three points if only to atone for last weekend’s poor performance at Doncaster which ended in a 2-0 defeat, a first loss in seven League One matches.

“We’re not too sure how they will play,” Posh midfielder Louis Reed said. “But we have been working on a couple of plans to make sure we have everything covered.

“We will have to stay patient. We know how lethal we are on the counter-attack, but we might need to build up play in stages from the back to draw them out tomorrow.

“It’s all about winning tomorrow. We need to put things right after last weekend when we were well short of our usual standards.”

There could be changes to the starting line-up tomorrow with left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy and midfielder George Boyd tipped to return, but Reed’s place at the base of a midfield diamond should be secure after a string of decent personal performances.

“I said when I came here last summer I was here to play,” Reed added. “I’m happy now to be doing that.

“I can play anywhere in midfield, but I’m concentrating on doing the job I’ve been given. In my current role I have others doing the leg work so that’s good!”

Posh manager Darren Ferguson hinted this week that Josh Knight was the natural cover for Reed’s current position, although he hasn’t ruled out a recall for out of favour midfielder Alex Woodyard.

Woodyard could feature in Tuesday’s Leasing.com Trophy game against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (October 1).