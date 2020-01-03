Peterborough United could face a back-up Burnley team including five multi-million pound signings, full internationals and a couple of Premier League winners

Peterborough United are expecting to face an understrength Burnley side in the third round of the FA Cup at Turf Moor tomorrow (January 4, 12.31pm) as the Premier League outfit prepare for a relegation battle in 2020.

But there will still be some familiar faces in the Clarets team, including ex-England internationals, multi-million pound signings and a couple of Premier League winners.

Aaron Lennon.

Here is who could be lining up for Burnley...

1) Goalkeeper Joe Hart made 72 England appearances in a nine-year spell as number one which only came to an end in 2017.

Hart also won a couple of Premier League Golden Glove awards and the Premier League title during a 12-year spell at Manchester City before he was unceremoniously discarded by Pep Guardiola.

The 32 year-old kept a clean sheet at Posh aged 18 when playing for Shrewsbury at London Road in 2005, showing the sort of form that persuaded City to fork out £600k for him.

Jay Rodriguez

Hart has made 540 senior appearances, but just one this season, when Burnley were beaten 3-1 at home by League One Sunderland in the EFL Cup.

2) Winger Aaron Lennon’s career has icluded spells at Leeds United, Spurs, Everton and now Burnley. The 32 year-old is approaching 550 senior appearances, scoring 35 goals, but he’s never really capitalised on the promise he showed at Spurs when he was pipped for the PFA Young Player of the Year prize by Wayne Rooney and then Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lennon won 21 England caps, making his debut at 19, and appeared in two World Cups for his country, but he’s started just three games for Burnley this season.

His career transfer fees exceed £5 million.

Matej Vydra.

3) Jay Rodriguez started his career at Burnley in 2007 and a decent scoring rate earned him a £6 million move to Southampton in 2012. Rodgriguez broke Posh hearts in a Championship fixture at Turf Moor earlier that year by scoring a brilliant equalising goal in a 1-1 draw three minutes from time.

The 30-year old moved from Southampton to West Brom for £12 million before Burnley brought him home for £10 million last summer.

Rodriguez has scored four goals in 22 appearances this season, but he’s only started five Premier League games.

4) Matej Vydra earned himself an £11 million move to Burnley in June 2018 on the back of some excellent scoring form at Derby, but he’s found the Premier League a struggle. Vydra is a full Czech Republic international.

Danny Drinkwater.

5) Midfielder Danny Drinkwater was a star of Leicester City’s shock Premier League title success in 2016-17 and moved to Chelsea for £35 million that summer. His career has stalled horribly since then with the 29 year-old making just six top-flight starts in two-and-a-half seasons. Drinkwater has started just two games for Burnley, just one in the Premier League.