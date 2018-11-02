Peterborough United could change a winning side again as they prepare to face a club legend

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is again planning to change a winning side.

Evans made three changes to a team that won its previous match ahead of last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burton.

Wycombe striker Craig Mackail-Smith in action for Posh.

And he might play the tinkerman again tomorrow (November 3) when Posh travel to face a Wycombe side that have won their three previous home games.

Posh struggled through the final 30 minutes at Burton and some strong individual displays in a reserve team game this week has also given Evans food for thought.

“We’ve got everyone fit, so we have a plethora of options,” Evans said.

“We may tweak it in a couple of areas from the Burton game. We were very good for an hour there, and not so good for 20 minutes at the end, so that always comes into your thought process. There were also some really commanding and standout performances in the reserve game against Oxford and those lads have carried that form onto the training ground, so we’re looking into maybe a couple of changes.”

Wycombe are expected to start with 36 year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa and 34 year-old Craig Mackail-Smith, a bona fide Posh legend, up front. Posh are also seeking to improve on a dismal record at Adams Park which has yielded one win in 10 Football League visits.

“Akinfenwa is a wonderful player who doesn’t get the credit his ability demands. He’s strong physically and mentally, and he’s got fantastic technique for his size. When I say his size, I mean he’s strong. But they’re more than him, they’ve got various options all over the pitch. They have one or two younger players that are attracting attention as well, as always, so it’s another tough game for us.

“Craig is a Posh legend, and quite rightfully so. I’ve never been fortunate enough in my career to manage him, but he’s a wonderful player and having met him on a couple of occasions he’s a wonderful human being. I’m sure the Posh fans will give him an excellent reception, and then want their team to win, as we all do.”

Posh left-back Colin Daniel is available after serving a one-match ban last weekend, but he might not displace Tyler Denton from that successful side.