Peterborough United confirm third signing of the summer

Have your say

Peterborough United have confirmed the signing of left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy (May 26).

The 23 year-old has signed a two-year deal after impressing during a short trial before the end of last season.

Posh have paid an undisclosed compensation fee for Blake-Tracy.

Blake-Tracy is the third confirmed Posh signing of the summer after centre-back Mark Beevers from Bolton and attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir from AFC Fylde.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Frazer came in and trained with our team for a period of time before last season finished and everybody was impressed with what he did.

“There is loads to improve on with coaching.”

Posh are set to announce another signing tomorrow (May 27).

Another left-back Dan Butler, from Newport, is rumoured to be a Posh target.