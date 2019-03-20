Peterborough United confirm Darren Ferguson as manager on a three-year deal

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a three-year contract today (March 20).

Ferguson replaced sacked manager Steve Evans on January 26 after initially agreeing to do the job until the end of the current campaign. Assistant manager Gavin Strachan has also signed a deal until 2022.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson (left) and Gavin Strachan.

Posh have lost six and won just two League One matches since Ferguson replaced Evans. Posh have lost their last three matches and dropped to eighth place ahead of a home game with Southend United on Saturday (March 23).

But the Posh owners are convinced Ferguson is the best long-term choice to lead the club back into the Championship. Ferguson has won three promotions and secured a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win in two previous spells as Posh manager.

Co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Stewart Thompson and Dr Jason Neale issued a statement which read: “It was vitally important that we appointed a manager that we can trust and who understands our core philosophies as a club. The style of play, production of young players and taking on young and hungry talent and developing those players is what Peterborough United is renowned for and in the last 18 months we have veered away from that.

“We wanted to appoint a manager who can deliver on a brand of football that pleases us and the supporters and this decision to appoint Darren on a long-term deal was a unanimous decision from us as owners. Darren epitomises everything that we would want in a manager and he is someone that we can move forward with on this project together.

“Both Stewart and Jason have loved working with Darren and although the results on the pitch have not been anywhere near where we would have liked, it is not about the current form, it is about the long-term aspirations of this football club.

“As owners, we are here for the long-term. We have short term and long-term goals and this appointment backs that statement up. Our aim is simple, we want to be a Championship football club and we believe that this management team can get us there and once we are there we can stabilise before a tilt at the top end of that division.

“Both Darren and Gavin recognise the importance of a thriving Academy and we want to see those players come through the system and be part of the first team squad. The staff at the football club enjoy working with Darren and he understands our limitations but at the same time the potential of what we can achieve.

“Our investment in the Academy, training ground and stadium continues to happen and we will of course invest in the first team squad both on a short and long term basis to give Darren all the tools necessary to make us a successful football club once again.

“We all felt it was important to end any speculation about what might have happened in the summer for the players’ and the supporters. We have eight games remaining in this season and all of our efforts are on finishing the campaign as strongly as we can,”

This week Posh announced they have introduced a plan to ensure at least three players graduate from the club’s Academy to the first-team squad every season from 2024 onwards.