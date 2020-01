Have your say

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed Championship club Brentford’s interest in Posh top scorer Ivan Toney.

But Fry is confident Toney won’t be going to Griffin Park or anywhere else during the January transfer window.

Posh have slapped an £11 million price tag on Toney.

“Brentford, like many other Championship club, have shown an interest in Ivan,” Fry said. “But they won’t bid enough and in any case Ivan is not for sale. We need him to have any chance of promotion.”