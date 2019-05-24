Peterborough United confirm Beevers signing from Bolton Wanderers

Peterborough United have today (May 24) confirmed the signing of central defender Mark Beevers on a three-year contract.

Beevers (29) is the first new player to be formally announced by Posh this summer and on paper it’s an impressive capture. He was out of contract at Bolton Wanderers so arrives at the ABAX Stadium on a free transfer.

Mark Beevers (left) playing for Millwall against Posh in 2015.

Beevers won promotion from League One with Bolton in the 2016-17 season and has spent the last two seasons in the Championship with the Trotters. He scored seven goals in that promotion-winning season, but his powerful physical presence at the back which persuaded Posh boss Darren Ferguson to make Beevers a priority target.

“Mark was very high on my list in terms of the recruitment this summer,” Ferguson said. “ When I assessed the squad in terms of what we felt we needed, not just in terms of their position, but also in terms of their character and what I want from a player, he ticked all of the boxes.

“ We made it very clear to him that he was a priority signing and when we met, we had a good chat about how the club is looking to move forward and where I see him fitting in.

“Fortunately he has agreed to come and it is a great signing for us. I am delighted that the chairman and Barry Fry have got the deal over the line. It was a big one for us.

Mark Beevers (right) playing for Bolton against Leeds United earlier this year.

When our fans see that we have made Mark our first signing they will be excited about it. He is a promotion winner out of this division, so I am delighted to have him on board and look forward to working with him.”

Beevers started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and made 161 appearances for the Owls before moving to Millwall and then Bolton. He also spent a brief time on loan at MK Dons.

Beevers has made 458 senior appearances scoring 25 goals.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed on Wednesday (May 22) that Beevers was about to sign.