Peterborough United confident Marcus Maddison will also stay at the club through the January transfer window..,. and maybe beyond that

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is confident star man Marcus Maddison will stay at the club for the entire season...and maybe beyond that.

As the clock ticked down to the closing of the August transfer window today (5pm, September 2), MacAnthony took to social media to express his confidence in Maddison remaining a Posh player through the January transfer window as well, and then helping the club to promotion to the Championship.

Maddison has entered the last season of his current Posh deal. That contract is understood to include a £2.5 million release clause.

“Marcus will be a Posh player 100% for the whole of this season for sure,” MacAnthony said on his Twitter account. “No-one will pay the release fee for someone who only has six months left on his contract.

“When we spoke recently, I said ‘go have season of your life and write your own ticket’ and if that get us up then everybody wins.

“And I’d back myself to get him signed up for 46 games playing in the Championship as opposed to going to new club and having to prove himself etc to finally play in the Championship.”

Despite starting pre-season later than the rest of the squad, Maddison has been in blistering form in August scoring three goals and being credited with six assists.

League One title favourites Sunderland have been heavily linked with Maddison, but rejected the chance to sign him in the summer.