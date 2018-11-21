PETERBOROUGH UNITED COMMENT: Get behind manager and help him turn the home form around

Over 1,000 first-time fans watched Peterborough United draw at home to Bradford City last Saturday as a brilliant initiative involving local schools gathered pace.

Hopefully they’ll be back, but the best way to guarantee that is to win in front of them.

Posh home form is a concern. There’s no escaping that fact as it’s most unlikely Posh can continue to win so regularly away from the ABAX Stadium.

Oxford have spent much of this season in the bottom four and yet have collected more points than Posh on their own patch.

But the situation is far from terminal. I’ve been baffled by so many recent comments from Posh fans predicting a slide down to mid-table obscurity.

This time last season Blackburn were sixth with three fewer points than Posh currently have and yet won automatic promotion.

Okay Posh don’t have Bradley Dack in their squad, but it’s also true that sides of the calibre of Blackburn and Wigan are not competing against us this season. There are far more reasons to be optimistic that pessimistic. Posh are six points ahead of where they were after 18 games last season.

Manager Steve Evans’ record demands respect and any benefit of the doubt currently swirling around the ABAX Stadium.

“Expectations go through the roof when I’m appointed,” Evans told me rather brazenly this week, although I’m pretty sure he’s under the same pressure as Grant McCann and the rest of Darragh MacAnthony’s appointments to get Posh promoted.

But he has the best chance of success of them all.