Peterborough United close in on midfield signing

Peterborough United’s 2019-20 squad is almost complete.

Posh are confident they can tie up one new midfielder in the next few days with Shrewsbury’s Oliver Norburn rumoured to be one of manager Darren Ferguson’s targets.

Norburn (26) was thought to be the subject of an unsuccessful bid from Posh earlier this season with Srewsbury wanting £500k or more for their club record signing.

Norburn only moved to Shrewsbury from Tranmere 12 months ago. He scored 11 goals last season, but nine were penalties, including one at London Road.

Posh would not comment on speculation before they set off for their five-day training camp in La Manga early this morning (July 4).

Posh are trying to sign two new midfielders to add to the eight new signings already made since the end of last season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson has ruled out a move for Southend United’s sought-after youngster Dru Yearwood.

Posh have left four of their five transfer-listed players out of the trip to Spain, but midfielder Mark O’Hara has travelled and is expected to get game time in a Saturday friendly against Scottish side St Mirren.