Peterborough United claim Premier League scalp in FA Youth Cup

Have your say

Posh Youths won through to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup last night (December 5) despite playing for over an hour with 10 men.

They had goalkeeeper Will Blackmore sent off in the 26th minute but still managed to beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Oli Shackleton, who was excellent, opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a fine finish and he chalked up an assist in the second half as substitute Flynn Clarke doubled the lead.

Replacement goalkeeper Josh Allen made one or two excellent saves, but Matthew Etherington’s side could easily have added to their tally.

Huddersfield keeper Bellagambi twice denied Shackleton further goals with two impressive stops in the first half and Garner had a headed goal ruled out for offside in the second half.

Blackmore was shown a straight red card for clattering into Huddersfield player Elliott as he raced through.

Etherington said: “I am so proud of every one of our players. It was an amazing achievement.”

Huddersfield: Bellagambi, Jackson, O’Malley, Eli (sub Austerfield 82min), Olagunju, High, Rowe, Bell (sub Headley 46min), Elliott, Daly (sub Harratt 61min), Obiero. Unused subs: Diaby, Davison-Hale.

Posh: Blackmore, Douglas, Garner, Fosu, Burrows, Barker, Gurney, A. Jones (sub Clarke 59min), Rolt, Shackleton (sub Rudman 81min), Jade-Jones (sub Allen 27min). Unused subs: Strachan, Brookes.