Peterborough United chief sends message to division rivals, Sunderland linked with double striker swoop, Stoke City eye talented midfielder - League One rumours
The January transfer window is in full swing with League One clubs continuing their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in.
A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:
1. Plymouth want Pitman - but there is a catch
Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has expressed an interest in out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, although admits his wages are a problem. (Various)