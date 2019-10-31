Peterborough United chief and his January transfer window plans

Peterborough United have reassured fans January will be a month of investment in a promotion push rather than a time for cashing in on top talent.

Posh are riding high in League One. They sit third ahead of Saturday’s (November 2) tough trip to Blackpool.

Goals have been flying in with the three main forwards, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa reaching 30 goals between them during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But that sort of form brings attention from higher-ranked clubs and Posh director of football Barry Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph last Saturday that he’d been ‘busy fighting off interest in our players.’

Posh turned down a bid of £4 million for 11-goal Toney from an unnamed Championship club in August and bigger bids in the January transfer window can reasonably be expected.

Posh displayed an ability to turn down remarkable offers by rejecting a £2 million bid from leading Premier League club for a 16 year-old Academy player, believed to be striker Ricky-Jade Jones.

When asked about possible January business, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony said: “I’m planning as we speak. We want to go up and we will look to add if financial fairplay rules allow.”

A creative midfielder is a priority for Posh in January.