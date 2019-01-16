Peterborough United chasing strikers and the latest on Mark O’Hara, Jermaine Anderson, Colin Daniel and Andrea Borg

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club have made offers for two new strikers.

That will be music to the ears of manager Steve Evans who will only have three out-and-out forwards to choose from following the imminent departure of Jason Cummings from the club.

Jermaine Anderson has turned down a move to Salford.

Ivan Toney is expected to start Saturday’s (January 19) tough League One game at Luton with fellow forwards Matt Godden and Matt Stevens on the substitutes’ bench.

Nottingham Forest loanee Cummings’ form has been poor since a six-goal spree in August. Posh need to dump one loan player after signing Ben White, Kyle Dempsey and Daniel Lafferty on a temporary basis last week.

“We have made offers to two clubs for strikers,” Fry admitted. “The problem we have at the moment is the clubs concerned would rather loan the players rather than let us take them permanently.

“That’s no good to us as we can only have five loan players in a matchday squad and we have that many at the club already.

Fry is working hard on getting players out of the door. Posh need to reduce numbers to ensure they comply with financial fairplay rules.

Left-back Colin Daniel has turned down a loan move to League One rivals Southend, but he’s been given permission to speak to Fleetwood and Rochdale, also of League One.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara travelled to League Two leaders Lincoln for further transfer talks yesterday (January 15), but is yet to make a decision, while another midfielder Jermaine Anderson has turned down a move to National League title favourites Salford.

“Colin lives in Nottingham so he didn’t fancy moving to Southend,” Fry added.

“He has already spoken to Fleetwood, but I haven’t heard back from manager Joey Barton yet and I gave Rochdale permission to speak to him at the weekend.

“Mark O’Hara to Lincoln has dragged on for a fornight. There is no other club after him, but he is still pondering over the move.”

Maltese junior international Andrea Borg has been released by Posh. The 19 year-old made four first-team appearances, but has been on loan at Kettering and St Neots this season.