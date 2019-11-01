Peterborough United chasing Cheltenham midfielder

Have your say

Peterborough United are monitoring the progress of Cheltenham Town midfielder Ryan Broom, according to reports in Gloucestershire.

The 23 year-old has scored six goals this season for a team riding high in League Two.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was seen at a recent Cheltenham match with Broom believed to be his target.

Posh are in the market for a creative midfielder. League One rivals Burton and Portsmouth are also believed be interested in Broom who moved to Cheltenham from Bristol Rovers in May, 2018.