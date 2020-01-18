Peterborough United chairman will quit his post if Posh don’t make the League One play-offs

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has promised to step down from the post if Posh don’t finish the League One season in the play-offs.

MacAnthony, who was at today’s (January 18) disappointing 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon along with co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson, made his declaration after fans beseiged social media to slam manager Darren Ferguson and his players.

It’s now two points from six League One matches for Posh who are 10th in the table four points outside the play-off zone with several of the teams above them having games in hand.

The next two Posh opponents are Wycombe and Rotherham, the current top two in League One.

This season MacAnthony has not made many comments straight after a game, but clearly felt the urge to give a vote of confidence to Ferguson and his squad.

MacAnthony used his Twitter account to say: “Let me break my usual Saturday silence to answer the critics/experts. I have so much confidence in manager/staff/players that if we don’t achieve the play offs this season I’ll step down as chairman.”