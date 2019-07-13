Peterborough United chairman wants 1,000 more season ticket holders than last season

Have your say

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes the club can sell 4,500 season tickets for the 2019-20 League One campaign.

That would be an increase of more than 1,000 on last season’s figures.

Posh have already travelled past that number with close to 3,800 sales recorded up to the end of last week.

The club’s schools initiative, which is already up and running again, has been credited with helping a surge in sales.

“We are up 17% on this time last year,” MacAnthony enthused. “And I expect 4,500 sales before the start of the seasion.

“There are about 190 season ticket holders from last season who haven’t renewed yet and we will now be stalking them! We will be in their living rooms for a fortnight.”

Season ticket holders should receive their season ticket cards soon.