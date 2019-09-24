Peterborough United chairman plays down talk of big money moves for the club’s star forwards

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has played down speculation linking star forwards Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney with big-money moves to the Championship.

The rumour of a £20 million combined bid is understood to have started on a football website with no source to back it up. It has subsequently been picked up by newspapers covering Derby County and Middlesbrough, two of the clubs linked with the pair.

As Maddison has a release clause in his current Posh deal of around £2.5 million, Toney has effectively been valued at a ridiculous £17.5 million.

Posh are confident no club would pay the Maddison fee for a plyer who would have less than six months on his existing deal when the transfer window reopens in January.

Toney is League One’s top scorer this season with eight goals. Posh rejected a £4 million bid for him from an unnamed Championship club in August.

MacAnthony tweeted last night (September 23): “Best not to take notice of transfer speculation in September.”