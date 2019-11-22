Peterborough United chairman is buzzing as the latest crop of club youngsters come good and rookie Ricky is thought to have broken a Posh record

Ricky-Jade Jones is believed to be the youngest goalscorer in Peterborough United’s Football League era.

Club statisticians can’t find anyone younger than Jones who scored his first Posh goal against Cambridge United in the Leasing.com Trophy aged 17 years and four days.

Ricky-Jade Jones (right) celebrates his goal for Posh against Stevenage. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jones scored again in Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Stevanage and he’s now expected to make his Football League debut in tomorrow’s League One clash against Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 23).

If he plays Jones will be the youngest Posh Football League debutant since Leo Da Silva Lopes who played his first game for the club aged 16 years and four months against Crawley in April, 2015.

Current Posh Under 18 manager Matthew Etherington is believed to be the club’s youngest goalscorer in a Football League match as he was 17 years and three weeks old when netting his first goal in the famous 9-1 romp at Barnet in 1998.

Posh are certainly excited about the emergence of Jones. and the likes of midfielders Harrison Burrows and Kyle Barker.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked on social media whether or not Jones should play against Burton.

He replied: “I don’t pick the team, but his pace is a constant threat and his work ethic is impressive so I wouldn’t lose sleep over him playing a run of games.

“That’s just my humble opinion of course.

“The progress of our youngsters buzzes me big time. Burrows is doing well & Ricky is now seizing his chance.

“I want Barker to get in next. He’s one of best passers we have.

“We need to be brave in playing them and accept the consequences if they don’t play well, but persevere all the same. There is a lot of talent in those three players and others.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is not averse to fielding young players. He handed midfielder Jermaine Anderson his debut aged 16 in a Championship fixture against Blackburn,