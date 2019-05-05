Peterborough United chairman has no regrets over Grant McCann sacking

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists he has no regrets over recent managerial changes at his club.

Grant McCann, a manager sacked by Posh after 18 months in charge in February 2018, steered Doncaster Rovers into the League One play-offs at the expense of Posh yesterday (May 4).

MacAnthony replaced McCann with Steve Evans, but he was dismissed at the end of January to make way for Darren Ferguson, a serial promotion-winner with Posh and a former Doncaster boss.

Doncaster finished a point and a place above Posh in sixth after both teams won their final games of the season, but ill-feeling has developed between the clubs following a controversial goal for Doncaster in a vital League One game at the Keepmoat Stadium in February. The final goal in a 3-1 win for the home side arrived when Doncaster failed to return the ball back after Posh goalkeeper Conor O’Malley had deliberately rolled it out of play because of a injury to a teammate.

And McCann appeared to take a swipe at Posh on social media last night saying: “People have doubted me and people have doubted this club and players, but we have proved a lot of people wrong. Play-offs here we come.”

McCann also said in his local paper: “Peterborough hired a serial promotion winner in Steve Evans and sacked him. Then they hired another serial promotion winner in Darren Ferguson. “This is what we’re up against – real experienced managers in this league.”

But MacAnthony was unrepentant about sacking a manager who had overseen a run of seven games without a win at a crucial stage of the season prior to his dismissal. When asked on social media if he had any regrets over McCann’s departure, MacAnthony replied: “Absolutely not. I regret interrupting my holiday last June to help him prep for Donny interview. Help somebody in need & that’s payback you get.”

And in reply to a dig from a Doncaster fan, MacAnthony said: “All about opinions. Your loan players did the trick, our 2019 red card stupidity handed you the play-offs. I’m okay with how future looks for us. I’d wish you luck but I wouldn’t mean it.”

MacAnthony added: “I’m confident in good time we will be in better shape then those mentioned (on his Twitter timeline). They can enjoy today, but it’ll change. Bringing Darren Ferguson back could be my last big gift to Posh fans.”