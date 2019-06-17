Peterborough United chairman furious after pulling out of the race to sign a highly-rated defender

Peterborough United appear to have withdrawn from the race to sign highly-rated Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson with chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisting he will never do business again with the League Two club under their current ownership.

MacAnthony took to twitter tonight (June 17) to blast Oldham - he didn’t name the club or the player, but it’s assumed the proposed £600k signing of Edmundson from the Latics was the subject of his ire - for leaking the details of the Posh bid and then trying to renogotiate the deal.

Instead MacAnthony has pulled the plug on the transfer and Posh will look elsewhere for a young centre-back to partner summer signing Mark Beevers.

MacAnthony, who ignored the threat of legal action to speak out, said: “Regarding everything out there about the centre-back from a League Two club who we’ve been constantly linked with. Our club agreed in writing with them a fee for the player & were given permission to speak to player/agent over eight days ago.

“The player was on holiday, but the plan was for the player to come to the club last Friday for medical & contract discussions the day after he returned from holiday.

“Three days prior to this a story leaked that we’d agreed a fee and full detail on all aspects of transfer was put out there for all to see. It’s nothing new in football and expected. Other clubs see the article (it worked) and one agreed a fee for the player.

“Our Friday appointment with player was still happening as per our agreement with the club who owns him, but 36 hours before this meeting his club contacts us to state our deal is off unless we pay more blah blah. I won’t budge as a deal is a deal in my opinion.

“We were then told we were no longer allowed to meet the player on Friday unless we renegotiate with his club. Out of principal I won’t do it. Had lots happen over transfers in 12 years BUT never had a club try to pull an agreed transfer that was hammered out in person and by email etc

“I am now officially pulling us from deal. I could have remained silent, but due to leak from last week it’s important our fans know the truth re the deal. And I most certainly won’t be dealing with said club owners ever again. Said club in all this threatened legal action if I spoke, ironially after all the leaks about the deal last week.

“We’ve had a phenomenal transfer window so far & still few more bits to add but in great shape. Can’t land them all unfortunately but will always keep trying. Hope that clears it all up.”

Scottish giants Rangers have been trying to sign Edmundson all summer. League One rivals Portsmouth also reportedly had a bid of £600k accepted by Oldham recently.