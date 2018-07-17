Peterborough United chairman disputes player’s claim he earned ‘peanuts’ at the ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United player Danny Lloyd’s shock move to National League side Salford City last night (July 16) led to the player describing his ABAX Stadium earnings as ‘peanuts’ and chairman Darragh MacAnthony counter-claiming the 26 year-old was paid ‘over £80k’ in his sole season at the club

Lloyd, who scored 13 goals despite starting just 25 matches for Posh following last summer’s move from Stockport County, insisted his motivation for joining Posh was to play in the Football League. That’s when he made his ‘peanuts’ comment.

Danny Lloyd in action for Posh.

But MacAnthony, who is always on top of Twitter, stated: “Imagine getting paid over £80k in your first year of playing professional league football & describing it as earning peanuts.

“Genuinely in shock reading that. But then again nothing surprises me in this game. But still wish him every success in future endeavours & thanks.”

Lloyd later denied a suggestion he had earned over £1.5k per week at Posh. He also issued a statement following his return to non-league football which thanked former Posh manager Grant McCann and director of football Barry Fry for giving him the opportunity to play in the Football League for the first time.

He also thanked the Posh fans for their support and insisted this move to a free-spending ambitious club backed by millionaire ex-Manchester United players was made to ensure regular football.

Lloyd wished Posh and manager Steve Evans all the best for the season.