Peterborough United chairman confirms Barry Fry remains at the club

The Peterborough Telegraph can confirm director of football Barry Fry remains at Peterborough United.

As reported by Sky Sports, Fry has resigned as a director of the club, but this is just to satisfy the terms of his recently imposed betting ban. The Sky story led many Posh fans to believe Fry (73) had left Posh for good after 23 years at London Road.

But he will resume all previous duties when his ban expires on March 1. Fry was banned for four months (three of which were suspended) and fined £35,000 for betting on Jack Marriott to finish top scorer in League One last season and on Posh to win promotion.

A club spokesman said: “People have been getting their knickers in a twist. Barry can’t act as a club director while he is banned from football. He has not left the club.”

And Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony added: “We will be delighted to have Barry back.”