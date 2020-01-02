Peterborough United chairman condemns those Posh fans who behaved like ‘mindless idiots’ at Lincoln City and pledges to identify them and ban them after scared children ask to leave the game

Have your say

Peterborough United will identify and ban the Posh fans who caused trouble during the 2-1 League One defeat at Lincoln City yesterday (January 1).

‘Mindless idiots causing trouble’ were called out by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony this morning.

Smoke bombs were thrown onto the pitch from the visiting supporters end after Posh took the lead through Ivan Toney and there were also reports of lighters being thrown into an area housing home supporters.

There were also reports of young Posh fans asking to leave the game because of the hostile atmosphere among a portion of the Posh support.

MacAnthony attended the game at Sincil Bank and issued an apology to Lincoln City this morning.

MacAnthony said: “To the fans who behaved & supported us throughout the game, thank you for your continued support. For the mindless idiots causing trouble - our club doesn’t condone that brainless behaviour & will work on finding who you were & ban you.

“Apologies to Lincoln & their supporters for that happening at your ground.”

Posh took 1,700 fans to the game.