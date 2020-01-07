Peterborough United chairman backs his star man after fans’ criticism

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has defended star man Marcus Maddison after fans accused the player of having his head turned by transfer window rumours.

Maddison is a regular target for fans whenever Posh suffer a disappointing run of results.

Posh have lost their last four competitive fixtures, while Maddison hasn’t scored since the FA Cup tie at Stevenage on November 9.

The 26 year-old has a £2.5 million buyout clause in a Posh contract that expires at the end of this season.

But, despite links to Championship teams Derby, Bristol City, West Brom and Middlesbrough, MacAnthony has revealed no club has triggered the clause, and that’s how he wants it to stay.

“Marcus worked his socks off away at Lincoln,” MacAnthony said on his Twitter account. “And he had loads of the ball away at Burnley.

“Anyone who really knows Marcus knows he hates losing, loves playing and will do his best until the end of his contract. “His head is fine.”

MacAnthony also confirmed no contract negotiations are ongoing with a player who has scored 62 goals and contributed almost as many assists in almost 250 appearances in his six years at the club.

It’s understood Posh are not expecting any clubs to bid £2.5 million for Maddison and they won’t sell him for less.

They are prepared to lose him for nothing at the end of the season, but if promotion is achieved they would try and keep him.