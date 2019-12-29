Peterborough United chairman angry at Twitter comments from Posh fans and insists improvement will happen when players are back to full fitness and new ones arrive

Mark Beevers of Peterborough United battles in the air with Richard Wood of Rotherham United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has appealed for Posh fans to stay patient after back-to-back Christmas defeats.

Posh lost 4-0 at League One promotion rivals Rotherham United today (December 29) after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day.

Posh have slipped from second to sixth as a result and there was plenty of angry negativity on social media this evening, much of it to be found on the chairman’s Twitter timeline.

MacAnthony pointed to a crippling injury list (Marcus Maddison joined the absentees today) and insisted first-team reinforcements would arrive in January transfer window.

MacAnthony said on Twitter: “The state of comments on my timeline . We have 40% of squad on injury list, Beevers/Boyd half fit, but played, bench full of youth teamers & 2 x 17 year olds in team today. And yeah we might get battered at Lincoln (on New Years Day), but tough times don’t last.

“When we get players back and get a chance to get haf-fit players back to fitness, and sign a couple then we will be back in business & firing again. So save the outrage & over the top nonsense about a season ending in December.

“Thanks to Posh fans who see this & understand current challenges.”

Maddison, Josh Knight, Siriki Dembele, Idris Kanu, Serhat Tasdemir, Nathan Thompson and Frazer Blake-Tracy all missed today’s match.