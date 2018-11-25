Peterborough United chairman accuses fans of a ‘ridiculous overreaction’ to late drama at the Ricoh Arena

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has accused some Peterborough United fans of a ‘ridiculous overreaction’ to the dramatic late events at Coventry on Friday night (7.45pm).

Posh took the lead through Ivan Toney in the 90th minute, but conceded a soft equaliser within 20 seconds of the re-start. The match finished 1-1 and Posh are now fifth in League One, but just two points behind second-placed Sunderland ahead of a home game with next-to-bottom AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (November 27).

Posh striker Ivan Toney after missing a great chance to score at Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are enduring a sticky spell of form with just two points and two goals from their last three League One matches. Their performance and the post-match reaction from manager Steve Evans at the Ricoh Stadium was attacked by some fans prompting MacAnthony to respond in typically bullish fashion on Twitter.

MacAnthony said: “Our manager would feel irritated with how we conceded a late goal and because of the chances we missed. The draw was a fair result upon reflection, but we had a good gameplan in a tough away fixture & it nearly worked so the overreaction from some of our lot is ridiculous in my opinion. Our lads worked bloody hard.

“Some of our fans think a draw at the Ricoh is some sort of disaster. Remind me again of our record there over the last five years?

“Any fan who is having a poll on manager in or out or a media organisation criticising said manager when the club is in top five after 19 games with 18 new players needs to have word with themselves.

“Coventry were excellent in possession and we missed some absolute sitters especially two headers which we had to score. Anyhow decent point away from home. Onto next game. Lots of improvement from lots of our players to come. I smell a good run of wins around corner.”

Evans claimed after the game that Posh gave ‘Coventry a good hiding’. Posh had lost their three previous Football League matches at the Ricoh.

The Posh boss watched Bradford City beat Oxford, the club’s next two opponents after Wimbledon, yesterday, while assistant manager Paul Raynor was at Wimbledon’s win over Southend. Wimbledon won 2-1 to stop a run if eight successive League One defeats.