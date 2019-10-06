Peterborough United captain looks on the bright side despite disappointing result at Wycombe Wanderers

Peterborough United skipper Mark Beevers insisted on looking on the bright side despite a disappointing 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park yesterday (October 5)

Posh led 2-0 at half-time and then 3-2 against 10 men as the match wandered into added time at the end of the game only for substitute Dan Butler to concede a soft penalty enabling Adebayo Akinfenwa to equalise with his second goal of the game.

Posh players celebrate Josh Knight's goal at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mo Eisa, Josh Knight and Ivan Toney scored for Posh. Eisa and Toney are now joint top scorers in League One with nine goals apiece.

After the game Posh boss Darren Ferguson blasted his side’s defensive frailites and centre-back Beevers wasn’t arguing.

“Conceding three goals in one half is not good enough,” Beevers admitted. “It was always going to be tough to keep a clean sheet here, but scoring three goals away from home should be ample in order to secure a win. We got to half-time without conceding, but that’s only doing half a job.

“We knew they would come at us in the second-half and they did. Akinfenwa causes problems for everyone, but for the most part we coped with him well.

Posh star George Boyd in action with Wycombe's Giles Phillips. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I’ll just throw it out there, I didn’t think it was a penalty, but we just have to dust ourselves down and get ready for the next game. We can’t affect this game any more so we will reflect on it with the management team on Monday and move on.

“It feels like a defeat, but the reality is it was a draw and we’ve won lost one in nine games which is good form.

“We had enough chances in both halves to win the game. We only have ourselves to look at for the reasons why we didn’t, but there is no point in feeling negative about it now.

“Teams can’t deal with our attacking threat so we have to get back to keeping clean sheets.”

Posh have moved up a place to seventh with the draw, but they would have been third with a win. Posh are back in League One action at home to Lincoln City on Saturday (October 12). The Imps have already sold over 3,000 tickets for the game.

Posh have an under 23 game at MK Dons on Tuesday (October 8).