Peterborough United captain is ready to make more FA Cup memories

Peterborough United skipper Alex Woodyard is ready to make more FA Cup memories.

The combative midfielder was part of the Lincoln City side that became the first non-league team to reach the quarter-finals of the greatest knockout competition of them all two seasons ago.

The Imps were finally knocked out by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after a run that captivated a nation.

“That was an unbelievable run,” Woodyard enthused. “We never expected to get that far obviously, but once we beat Ipswich at home in a third round replay at our place we started to wonder what might happpen. We were going well in the National League at the time which was far more important to us so we treated the FA Cup matches as a break from that.

“It worked as we then beat Brighton, who were top of the Championship at the time, at home and then nicked a win at Premier League Burnley.

“The whole experience was incredible for the players, the staff, the fans and everyone involved with the club and it was capped by the chance to play against world class players.

“I’d love to experience something similar at Posh. The FA Cup is a fantastic competition and we go into the game on Saturday in good spirits after a good win against Wimbledon.

“We wanted to win the game for the home fans and we want to follow it up with another win at the ABAX. Us and Bradford know each other’s game pretty well after playing against each other the other week, but we weren’t at our best that day so we have plenty more to show them.

“We kept our heads against Wimbledon and waited for our quality to get us home and we won quite comfortably in the end. We have goals in our team.”

Posh travel to Exeter for a last 32 Checkatrade Trophy tie on Tuesday (December 4).

Posh have a third round FA Youth Cup tie at Huddersfield on Wednesday (December 5)